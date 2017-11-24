In this 2014 file photo, The York County Library Rock Hill branch features a shopping cart that collects ‘Food for Fines’ throughout December. The annual program where patrons can pay off their overdue fines with donated food runs this year from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.
In this 2014 file photo, The York County Library Rock Hill branch features a shopping cart that collects ‘Food for Fines’ throughout December. The annual program where patrons can pay off their overdue fines with donated food runs this year from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. File aburriss@heraldonline.com
In this 2014 file photo, The York County Library Rock Hill branch features a shopping cart that collects ‘Food for Fines’ throughout December. The annual program where patrons can pay off their overdue fines with donated food runs this year from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. File aburriss@heraldonline.com

Andrew Dys

Owe York County Library overdue fines? Pay up with a donation of food for the hungry

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 24, 2017 10:13 PM

ROCK HILL

York County Library checks out more than a million items every year to its thousands of patrons. Books, DVDs, computer services, childrens’ programs — the works. Some of that stuff is returned late. With overdue items comes small fines.

Nobody knows that better than me. They should have my picture at the library on a sign that says “LATE!”

Yet throughout December, a chance for library customers to pay off those pesky fines for a good cause is happening with the library’s annual “Food For Fines” program.

Every non-perishable food item donated knocks $1 off a person’s fine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are very proud to be a public library, and we are very proud to have this way to help our community,” said Jason Hyatt, library director.

The program has been going on for a decade and helped thousands of people with food, Hyatt said.

“The program has been extremely successful with both library patrons who can get back to using their cards for services, and with people who just want to help out,” Hyatt said.

All library branches and the Bookmobile are accepting the food for fines all month, said Stacy Williams, interim community relations manager for the county library system. The food collected locally stays local, Williams said.

Food collected in York, for example, helps people in York. Same for Clover, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

“This is a real community effort,” Williams said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

WANT TO HELP?

Donated items should be any non-perishable food item, toiletry item or baby item such as formula or disposable diapers.

Branch locations:

Rock Hill, 138 E. Black St., 803-981-5858

Fort Mill, 1818 Second Baxter Crossing, 803-547-4114

York, 21 E. Liberty St., 803-684-3751

Clover, 107 Knox St., 803-222-3474

Lake Wylie, 185 Blucher Circle, 803-831-7774

For more information, call your local branch or visit yclibrary.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite

    Travis Taylor and Karina Barajas had never met until June 18, Fathers Day, when both used CPR training and skills to try and save another stranger who had been injured in a Cherry Road motorcycle crash. They now share a special bond and a friendship they

Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite

Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite 3:34

Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite
Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 2:09

Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court
Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:35

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

View More Video