Owe York County Library overdue fines? Pay up with a donation of food for the hungry

York County Library checks out more than a million items every year to its thousands of patrons. Books, DVDs, computer services, childrens’ programs — the works. Some of that stuff is returned late. With overdue items comes small fines.
Nobody knows that better than me. They should have my picture at the library on a sign that says “LATE!”
Yet throughout December, a chance for library customers to pay off those pesky fines for a good cause is happening with the library’s annual “Food For Fines” program.
Every non-perishable food item donated knocks $1 off a person’s fine.
Never miss a local story.
“We are very proud to be a public library, and we are very proud to have this way to help our community,” said Jason Hyatt, library director.
The program has been going on for a decade and helped thousands of people with food, Hyatt said.
“The program has been extremely successful with both library patrons who can get back to using their cards for services, and with people who just want to help out,” Hyatt said.
All library branches and the Bookmobile are accepting the food for fines all month, said Stacy Williams, interim community relations manager for the county library system. The food collected locally stays local, Williams said.
Food collected in York, for example, helps people in York. Same for Clover, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Rock Hill.
“This is a real community effort,” Williams said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
WANT TO HELP?
Donated items should be any non-perishable food item, toiletry item or baby item such as formula or disposable diapers.
Branch locations:
Rock Hill, 138 E. Black St., 803-981-5858
Fort Mill, 1818 Second Baxter Crossing, 803-547-4114
York, 21 E. Liberty St., 803-684-3751
Clover, 107 Knox St., 803-222-3474
Lake Wylie, 185 Blucher Circle, 803-831-7774
For more information, call your local branch or visit yclibrary.org.
Comments