Beloved former member of York County Sheriff’s Office dies. A 4-legged dog named Justice.

Meet Justice, retiring after 9 years as a York County drug dog Justice the labrador retriever is retiring after nine years service with the York County Sheriff's Office. The police dog was part of the narcotics unit. He was rescued as a puppy. Justice the labrador retriever is retiring after nine years service with the York County Sheriff's Office. The police dog was part of the narcotics unit. He was rescued as a puppy. by Teddy Kulmala The Herald

