Fort Mill man admits killing girlfriend, claims ‘demon came out in me’

Tiffany Williams, a mother of three and a prostitute, lay on the floor of her boyfriend’s Fort Mill condominium just before midnight on Dec. 4, bleeding and broken and trying to drag herself across the floor to stave off the blows from the boyfriend who stood above her in a rage of fists and kicks from steel-toed workboots. The blood lay in puddles where she was beaten and where she crawled to until the blows rained down again. Blood covered the walls, from her wounds.
The boyfriend, John Coddington, an admitted misfit and loner, sought prostitutes for company. That’s how he met Tiffany Williams weeks before, who then found out that Williams had bedded other men in his house in his bed so he fueled himself with two grams of crack cocaine and alcohol, admittedly “snapped,” he would later tell police.
“I beat her until she was almost dead,” Coddington said as plainly as ordering pizza.
Coddington told the police that “The demon came out in me.”
But Williams was not yet dead. Through a mouth broken, a body broken, she was able to croak out to Coddington as she begged to live: “I love you and I always will.”
“You never loved me,” Coddington told her.
Then he lit a cigarette, stood there, smoked, and for 20 minutes watched the woman he claimed to love suffer and gasp and die.
Then he got a demon tattoo on his right hand to show that demon that came out, a teardrop under his eye to show that he was a killer, researched ways to get rid of bodies, and spent six days trying to cover up the crime by cleaning the apartment and burning her body in a barrel in rural Chester County so that the cops would never find out.
But the cops did find out - Coddington’s buddies told the police that the worst thing they ever saw had happened. Coddington was arrested and confessed and the eight months since were only a tap dance among lawyers to see if he would face the possibility of the electric chair. The dance ended Wednesday, after prosecutors offered a maximum of 45 years if Coddington would plead guilty.
Coddington took that plea.
And in spite of his lawyers saying that the victim, Williams, “had sex with other men in his house in his bed” and was still working as a prostitute and had introduced Coddington to meth and heroin and crack and more, Judge Dan Hall needed about two seconds to give Coddington the maximum of 45 years in prison under the negotiated plea.
The crime, prosecutors said, was as brutal as almost any every committed in York County. Williams was a “flawed individual” who was addicted to drugs and was prostituting herself, but it was Coddington, 23, who chose to beat her so badly and then try and cover up the crime, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said.
Williams had five drug convictions on her record and did not have custody of her children at the time she was killed. She was by all accounts working again as a prostitute when she met Coddington in October 2015, and when she died two months later.
Yet Williams did not deserve what happened to her, said Brackett: She may have led an illegal and dangerous lifestyle, but she did not deserve to be beaten to a pulp, crammed into a suitcase, then burned from 150 pounds into 20 pounds of bone, hair, teeth, and memories for her three children to remember.
“He stood there for 20 minutes and watched her die,” Brackett said in court. “She’s trying to get away, to escape.”
But Coddington lit the cigarette and watched her die.
Coddington could have put his philandering girlfriend out on the street with her clothes, Brackett said, but he chose to instead get filled with rage from the drugs and alcohol and then beat the woman to the point she could fit into a carry-on bag that would fit in the overhead compartment of a plane.
“Then he spent the next six day trying to cover it up,” Brackett said.
The attempted cover up included Coddington getting the tattoos, going to work nights at the Harris Teeter grocery store on Celanese Road, then coming home to bleach down the apartment and take out evidence in bags, including jewelry ripped from Williams’ dying body.
Coddington stood in court through all of this talk of him as the Jack the Ripper of York County and said nothing as the prosecutors talked of the crime that stunned his family and neighbors and all of South Carolina by the sheer violence and rage and luridness of the crime.
All Coddington said in court is that he was guilty of murder, and this:
“I would like to apologize, to her family, especially her sister and her kids, and I don’t have anything else to say.”
Williams’ sister Megan Williams, a co-defendant in one of the drug cases against Tiffany Williams who is is in prison on those drug charges, spoke in court Wednesday. She said her sister had a family and did not deserve to die.
Coddington’s lawyers who had brokered the plea deal to avoid a potential death penalty trial for murder and dismemberment - although Coddington claims he did not cut up the body despite Williams’ remains fitting in the small suitcase - claimed that he was a loner and misfit who was socially awkward, so he turned to soliciting prostitutes online where he found Williams. Coddington belived that the two would marry, have kids, a life, said Coddington’s lawyer, Harry Dest, 16th Circuit chief public defender. Coddington worked for four years, nights, at Harris Teeter and was on a path to management.
“The prosecution has painted him as a monster,” Dest said. “But everything was on the right path until he met Tiffany Williams on Backpage, a website for prostitution.”
But then Coddington in searching for hookers online hooked up with Williams, who introduced him to methamphetamine, heroin, crack, and other narcotics, Dest said.
“Six weeks of horrific abuse,” is how Dest described the weeks of drug and alcohol binges by both Coddington and Williams leading up the crime.
Williams further lied to Coddington and claimed she was pregnant, then Coddington found it was not true and in his own words - “snapped.”
Dest argued that Coddington was “not in his right mind” from the drugs when he beat and killed Williams, then was in an even worse drug frenzy during the days afterward when Coddington tried to cover up the crime.
Another of Coddington’s lawyers, Deputy Public Defender B.J. Barrwoclough, even argued the case was marginally a manslaughter, a heat of passion killing, because Coddington came home and found Williams passed out on the floor, then discovered “she had been having sex with other men in his house in his bed.”
A psychiatrist who examined Coddington said that he had “unbridled fury” when Coddington discovered that Williams was cheating on him and had gone back to the prostitution life, but was otherwise a non-violent person with no criminal record.
Florence Confrey, Coddington’s grandmother, said that Coddington was a decent man who overcame childhood problems but the “bad choices” he made about who he let into his life became “drugs and chaos.”
And murder.
After the court hearing two friends of Williams, Heather Latham and Rhonda Griggs, called Coddington’s actions “sick.” Latham conceded that Tiffany Williams, the victim and her friend, was a prostitute and had a drug problem.
“I don’t wish prison on my worst enemy, but I wish he had gotten life,” Latham said. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
More, the friends of the victim were sickened by the tattoos Coddington got after the murder that showed, and boasted, that he was a killer. Coddington allegedly had asked other inmates in the jail as he waited for trial - he was held without bond since arrest - to draw a blonde woman’s face with one blue eye and half her face burned off, said Latham the friend.
Just as Tiffany Williams had died, burned to bones and hair and dust after being beaten to death.
“He showed no remorse; it’s like he was proud of what he did,” Latham said. “He got tattoos for being a killer. Who does that?”
A killer who beat his girlfriend to death for infidelity and watched her die, then burned her body in barrel and now will spend 45 years in prison until age 68, did that.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
