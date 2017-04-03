Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free
An ultra-trendy co-working space in central Stockholm is offering microchip implants to its 2,000 members, in order to help them open doors or operate office equipment. The implants have become so popular, the workspace stages regular parties where attendees can get "chipped."
AP
More Videos
1:32
Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free
5:54
Look at the toilet astronauts have to use in space
1:32
The truth about prescription opioids and addiction
1:53
Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
3:25
What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.
1:36
Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed
0:58
Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find
2:24
Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting
3:36
A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott
3:32
Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu
1:53
FSU research team makes Zika drug breakthrough
3:03
Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota
1:56
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together.