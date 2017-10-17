There was a cow on the loose in New York City – and the internet was mesmerized

A cow was running through the streets of New York Tuesday morning.
A cow. In Brooklyn. It brings back memories of the llama chase in Arizona in 2015.
Again, the Internet freaked out.
News stations had helicopters getting live feeds and people tuned in to see the show. They dubbed it Brooklyn Cow on Twitter. As in, “Man, this Brooklyn cow has made my entire day. I hope he finds Pizza Rat and they run off together and start a folk band.”
FIGHT THE POWER BROOKLYN COW https://t.co/kzxngqF8uq— John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 17, 2017
Police corralled the cow on a soccer field at Prospect Park, where they were joined by a crowd of onlookers who jogged along as the cow ran from police nets and the like. The cow has now been captured.
Brooklyn Cow is thought to have escaped from a slaughterhouse in Sunset Park, according to Daily News.
This is becoming somewhat of a thing in New York. Earlier this year, a cow escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens and was on the run for two and a half hours, according to WNBC. It was the third bovine to have escaped in the last year, according to the station.
Comments