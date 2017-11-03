Trump goes to Asia to meet the autocratic leaders he admires

In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is calling for â€œMerit Based immigrationâ€ following the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11. Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesdayâ€™s attack â€œcame into our country through what is called the â€˜Diversity Visa Lottery Program,â€™ a Chuck Schumer beauty.â€ Evan Vucci AP