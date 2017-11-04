Nation & World

U.S. Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home in Kentucky; suspect in jail in Bowling Green

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

November 04, 2017 5:00 PM

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Bowling Green) was assaulted at his home in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky State Police said that Rene Boucher of Bowling Green had assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury. The Warren County Attorney’s office then issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest for assault causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. An Internet search identifies a Rene Albert Boucher, the same name as the man jailed for the Paul assault, as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

Boucher was still in the Warren jail as of 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, according to jail booking officer Kyrstin Corder. He is being held on a $5,000 all-cash bond.

Paul has been Kentucky’s junior senator since 2011.

Kelsey Cooper, a spokesman for Paul, said in a statement that “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

View More Video