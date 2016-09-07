Police: Georgia officer, other person involved in shooting

Police in southwest Georgia say an officer and another person have been taken to a hospital following a shooting incident.
The Albany Police Department said on its Facebook page that an "officer involved shooting" happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. The brief statement said an officer and a second person, identified only as "a male" were transported to a hospital, but it did not indicate how badly either person was injured.
Phone calls to Albany police went unanswered Wednesday morning. Albany is located about 180 miles south of Atlanta.
