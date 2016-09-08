National

September 8, 2016 2:24 PM

How ‘Star Trek’ stars and fans are celebrating the franchise’s 50th anniversary

The Kansas City Star

"Star Trek" has been around 50 years as of Thursday and the internet is abuzz with anecdotes, memories and more. Here are some of our favorite posts celebrating the science fiction franchise's success.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

View more video

Nation & World Videos