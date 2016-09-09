The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Friday, September 09, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will be the focal point for heavy rain across the Plains and the Midwest on Friday, while temperatures drop below normal over the northern Plains.
A ridge of high pressure will build over the southeastern quadrant of the country. This system will help usher warm and moist air across the central Plains and the Midwest. This moisture-rich air will collide with a cold frontal boundary extending southwestward from the Northeast to the Central Rockies. The interaction between these two air masses will generate heavy rain and strong thunderstorms over a handful of states. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Kansas, southeast Nebraska, southern Iowa, northern Missouri and western Illinois. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to northeast Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, northwest Arkansas, Missouri, southern Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, southwest Michigan, northwest Kentucky and western Ohio. An area of low pressure will also usher scattered storms across the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England on Friday.
Meanwhile, isolated showers and thunderstorms will trail the aforementioned frontal boundary over the northern Plains and the upper Midwest. Cool air will settle in over the region, allowing for afternoon temperatures to drop 10 degrees below normal.
Most areas west of the Continental Divide should stay clear of precipitation as high pressure builds over the eastern Pacific.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Thursday have ranged from a morning low of 30 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 99 degrees at McAllen, Texas
Comments