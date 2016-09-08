Sheriff: Police chief was being relieved of duty before he shot himself

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said Bay St. Louis, Miss., Police Chief Mike De Nardo was being relieved of his duties as police chief before he fatally shot himself in the chest on Thursday.
De Nardo died after being taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Thursday afternoon with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Bass confirmed.
Adam said two deputies were at the Bay St. Louis Police Station assisting the city in confiscating equipment and escorting De Nardo from the station.
“That’s where it kind of went bad, I guess,” Adam said.
He declined to comment on whether it was connected to an ongoing Sheriff’s Office investigation into the city’s handling of a Department of Justice forfeiture fund.
Witnesses at the scene said that before De Nardo shot himself he had been speaking with two Hancock County sheriff’s deputies when a commotion broke out.
The witnesses said he seemed alert and was even speaking as he was loaded into the ambulance.
Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame declined to comment on whether he fired De Nardo. The mayor is the only authority who can terminate the police chief.
The City Council is holding an emergency meeting at City Hall at 6 p.m. to address a “personnel matter,” according an agenda released Thursday afternoon.
De Nardo was taken by ambulance from the police department about 3 p.m. Coast law enforcement officials blocked intersections along U.S. 90 for the ambulance.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk received a call to go to Memorial Hospital at 3:29 p.m., he told the Sun Herald.
Fillingame said he is “devastated” over the loss of De Nardo and is headed to the hospital to check on De Nardo’s family.
“He is very much beloved and is going to be missed,” Fillingame said. “We ask for everyone’s prayers. May God bless him.”
Bay St. Louis City Hall has closed early.
At the Bay Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Communications Director Warren Strain said the MBI would be assisting the Sheriff’s Department, which will lead the investigation. MBI has sent a crime-scene unit to help process the area.
The Sun Herald has reporters on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.
Robin Fitzgerald, Sun Herald staff writer, contributed to this report.
Mike De Nardo bio
- Served 30 years in law enforcement, including 12 at the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
- Joined Bay PD in 2004. Named interim deputy chief to replace retiring Chief Tom Burleson in September 2010. Selected from a field of 13 candidates to be named chief later in 2010.
- Joined St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana in 1987 as a reserve deputy; served as deputy from 1987 to 2003. Became patrol supervisor and SWAT commander.
- Served in U.S. Marine Corps, 1969-1987.
