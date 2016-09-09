Boy spends his first day of kindergarten in a school bus

Prince Oquendo got on his bus Tuesday morning to go to his first day of kindergarten at Monocacy Elementary Center in Berks County, Pa. But when the 5-year-old boy didn’t get off his bus at about noon after what should have been a half day, his mother called the school.
The school told Michelle Oquendo that her son been marked as absent, she told WFMZ in Allentown. He was later found on the school bus, where he had remained all morning.
“He was actually on the bus all day in the heat, with nothing to eat, nothing to drink, because I packed him a water bottle in a snack, but he couldn’t get his water bottle open,” Oquendo said.
The boy told CBS Philadelphia: “I cried myself to sleep.”
Oquendo took her son to a hospital, where he was given fluids and told to rest.
The driver didn’t notice that Prince didn’t get off the busand returned to the bus parking lot. The driver got off without walking up and down the aisles, which is standard procedure. New Rhoads Transportation fired the driver, the bus company told the Reading Eagle.
Daniel Boone Area School District Superintendent James Harris told CBS Philadelphia tha the district also dropped the ball by not calling Oquendo when her son was marked as absent.
“It just goes to show how important our procedures are and transportations everyday in the safety of our kids.” Harris said. “We don’t need to be doing anything new. We just need to do what we are supposed to be doing.”
Oquendo told CBS Philadelphia that Prince won’t be riding the bus anytime soon.
“I’m going to be driving him back and forth to school. I don’t want him on any buses at all,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed.
