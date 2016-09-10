AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

US, Russia seal Syria cease-fire, new military partnership
GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia working in lockstep against the Islamic State group and al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria. A rejuvenated truce that will compel President Bashar Assad's air and ground forces to pull back. New flows of badly needed humanitarian aid.
Those details emerged Saturday as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov capped another marathon meeting in Geneva to present their latest ambitious push to end Syria's devastating and complex war.
The potential breakthrough deal, which launches a nationwide cessation of hostilities by sundown Monday, will hinge on compliance by Assad's Russian-backed forces and U.S.-supported rebel groups, plus key regional powers such as Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia with hands directly or indirectly in Syria's 5-1/2 years of carnage.
"We believe the plan as it is set forth — if implemented, if followed — has the ability to provide a turning point, a moment of change," Kerry said as he and Lavrov laid out the contours, but admittedly not too much fine print, of the hard-won accord.
The ultimate hope is to silence the Syrian guns so that the long-stalled peace process under U.N. mediation can resume between Assad's envoys and representatives of the opposition, while the two world powers focus on battling jihadis.
---
Rhetoric or real? N. Korea nuclear test may be a bit of both
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's latest nuclear test, its most powerful to date, is a game-changer ... according to North Korea.
As with anything reported by Pyongyang, an authoritarian state run by a third-generation dictator who allows zero dissent or outside investigation, there's reason to be skeptical. But even if the North's assertion that it has rounded a crucial corner in nuclear development is more rhetoric than real, the content of its claim holds some important clues about where the country's atomic efforts may be heading.
In a meeting in Seoul on Saturday, South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said that Friday's test showed that North Korea's nuclear capacity has reached a "considerable level" after quickly progressing in the past 10 years.
The newest test by North Korea raises many big questions, including:
---
---
Federal government halts work on part of pipeline project
NEAR THE STANDING ROCK SIOUX RESERVATION, N.D. (AP) — The federal government stepped into the fight over the Dakota Access oil pipeline Friday, ordering work to stop on one segment of the project in North Dakota and asking the Texas-based company building it to "voluntarily pause" action on a wider span that an American Indian tribe says holds sacred artifacts.
The government's order came minutes after a judge rejected a request by the Standing Rock Sioux to halt construction of the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline.
The tribe, whose cause has drawn thousands to join their protest, has challenged the Army Corps of Engineers' decision to grant permits for the pipeline at more than 200 water crossings. Tribal leaders allege that the project violates several federal laws and will harm water supplies. The tribe also says ancient sites have been disturbed during construction.
The tribe's chairman, Dave Archambault II, spoke at the state Capitol in front of several hundred people, some carrying signs that read "Respect Our Water" and "Water Is Sacred." He called the federal announcement "a beautiful start" and told reporters that the dispute is a long way from over.
"A public policy win is a lot stronger than a judicial win," he said. "Our message is heard."
---
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's false claim of opposing the Iraq War
NEW YORK (AP) — Over and over again, Donald Trump says he opposed the Iraq War before it started. But no matter how many times the Republican candidate for president says it, the facts are clear: He did not.
There is no evidence Trump expressed public opposition to the war before the U.S. invaded. Rather, he offered lukewarm support. The billionaire businessman only began to voice doubts about the conflict well after it began in March 2003.
That hasn't kept Trump from making his opposition a centerpiece of his criticism of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's approach to foreign policy.
Clinton voted in favor of the invasion in 2002 while she was a New York senator. It's a vote she has said was a mistake.
Trump pushes his claim of early disapproval as "one of the biggest differences in this race."
---
WHY IT MATTERS: Issues at stake in election
WASHINGTON (AP) — A selection of issues at stake in the presidential election and their impact on Americans, in brief:
IMMIGRATION
The future of millions of people living in the U.S. illegally could well be shaped by the presidential election. The stakes are high, too, for those who employ them, help them fit into neighborhoods, or want them gone.
Republican Donald Trump at first pledged to deport the estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally. Not only that, he'd build a wall all along the Mexican border. But his position has evolved. He's sticking to his vow to build the wall and make Mexico pay. But he's no longer proposing to deport people who have not committed crimes beyond their immigration offences. Still, he's not proposing a way for people living in the country illegally to gain legal status.
Democrat Hillary Clinton, in contrast, would overhaul immigration laws to include a path to citizenship, not just legal status.
---
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of Mecca's Grand Mosque, a Native American rally against a planned oil pipeline and a bullfight in Madrid.
---
This gallery contains photos published Sept. 2-Sept. 9, 2016.
See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN
---
Iran begins construction on 2nd nuclear power plant
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran began building its second nuclear power plant with Russian help on Saturday, the first such project since last year's landmark nuclear deal with world powers, state TV reported.
The project will eventually include two power plants expected to go online in 10 years. Construction on the second plant is set to begin in 2018. The project will cost more than $8.5 billion and produce 1,057 megawatts of electricity.
"Construction of the power plant is a symbol of Iran enjoying the results of the nuclear deal," Senior Vice-President Ishaq Jahangiri said at a ceremony marking the start of the project.
"We will continue working with Russia as a strategic partner and friend," he added.
The ceremony was held in the southern port city of Bushehr, where Iran's sole operational nuclear reactor, also built with Russian assistance, produces 1,000 megawatts. It went online in 2011, and the two countries have agreed to cooperate on future projects.
---
Kanye West performs at New York Fashion Week party
NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West brought his "Saint Pablo Tour" to the small stage at a New York Fashion Week party, where he performed under smoky, dark lights, and ended his set with some outspoken words, per usual.
West hit the stage Friday night at The Plaza Hotel, where the audience — a bit sweaty and cramped and made of up fashion and entertainment industry insiders — hung on to the rapper's every move as he performed new and old songs, even jumping into the audience to rap with the crowd.
West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, were being honored by Harper's Bazaars at its annual ICONS event. It was just days after West, 39, debuted the fourth season of his Yeezy collection for Adidas to mixed reviews.
"At the beginning of this performance I tried my best to not try. No, I tried to listen to all the reports and shit and I tried my best to stop trying," he said at the end of the performance. "But I just couldn't do it! I couldn't stop! No matter what they write, I just couldn't stop!"
He then thanked the fashion crowd for supporting him as he transitioned from Grammy-winning rapper-producer to fashion mogul.
---
Apple is shifting the focus of its secret car project
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple may not become an automaker, but it still wants to develop its own self-driving technology.
The iPhone-maker's automotive project, long an open secret in Silicon Valley, is shifting to focus on creating the technology for an autonomous vehicle that doesn't require a human driver. The new direction apparently doesn't foreclose the possibility that Apple might someday build its own car, but it opens the door to partnering with other car companies.
The new emphasis was confirmed Friday by a person with knowledge of the project, after the New York Times reported that Apple is "rethinking" its automotive strategy. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the project.
Apple had no official comment Friday and has consistently declined to confirm its automotive ambitions. But Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, has said that Apple has hired hundreds of engineers, including some from Tesla, to work on an automotive project. Local officials in the San Francisco Bay Area say Apple contacted them last year about using a former naval base that's been converted into an automotive testing ground.
More recently, the New York Times and Bloomberg News have reported that Apple's initial efforts to design its own car have suffered from management turnover and technical delays. Industry experts say building a car is an incredibly complex challenge for any company, even one with the engineering prowess of Apple. Automobile manufacture also poses more regulatory and legal issues than building an iPhone or a computer.
---
Iverson, Shaq headline emotional Hall of Fame ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — When Shaquille O'Neal was 10 years old, his father made a prediction.
Friday night when his son became a Hall of Famer, it was realized.
Shaq and Allen Iverson headlined the 10-member Class of 2016 enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. One of the most star-packed classes in recent memory, it also featured international star Yao Ming, WNBA great Sheryl Swoopes, coach Tom Izzo, and owner Jerry Reinsdorf, an architect in the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls championship teams of the 1990s.
"If I know my father, he's up there arguing with Wilt (Chamberlain) that his son is the best big man in the game," Shaq said.
Posthumous honorees were: 27-year NBA referee Darell Garretson; John McLendon, the first African-American coach in a professional league; Zelmo Beaty, the former NBA and ABA star who led Prairie View to an NAIA title in 1962; and Cumberland Posey, who is also a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
