AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Marking 15 years since 9/11, ceremony keeps personal focus
NEW YORK (AP) — Ground zero has become a rebuilt World Trade Center, a place forever marked but greatly changed since Sept. 11, 2001. The nation around it is different, too.
But victims' relatives and others will convene Sunday on the memorial plaza for one of the constants in how America remembers 9/11 after 15 years — the anniversary ceremony itself.
Organizers have planned some additional music and readings to mark the milestone year. But they are keeping close to what are now traditions: moments of silence and tolling bells, an apolitical atmosphere and the hourslong reading of the names of the dead.
"This idea of physical transformation is so real here," Sept. 11 memorial President Joe Daniels said. But on this Sept. 11 itself, "bringing the focus back to why we did all this — which is to honor those that were lost — is something very intentional."
The simple, reverential observance may be the norm now, but city officials fielded about 4,500 suggestions — including a Broadway parade honoring rescue workers and a one-minute blackout of all of Manhattan — while planning the first ceremony in 2002.
---
Obama to lead nation in remembering those killed on 9/11
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is joining the nation in remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11 attacks 15 years ago.
Obama is observing the somber anniversary with a moment of silence in the White House residence at 8:46 a.m. EDT. That's when the first of four hijacked airplanes slammed into the north tower of New York City's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Afterward, Obama will address a Pentagon memorial service.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon when al-Qaida terrorists crashed the airplanes in those locations.
U.S. forces killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden nearly a decade later during a May 2011 raid that Obama authorized on his Pakistani hideout.
---
Trump condemns Clinton's 'deplorables' label on his backers
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Donald Trump is condemning Hillary Clinton's remark that half of his supporters could be put in a "basket of deplorables" and dismissing her admission she was wrong, saying the Democrat had committed "the worst mistake of the political season."
"For the first time in a long while, her true feelings came out, showing bigotry and hatred for millions of Americans," Trump said Saturday in a statement rejecting her effort to walk back her remarks. "How can she be president of our country when she has such contempt and disdain for so many great Americans?"
Trump's statement came after Clinton had backed off her disdainful description of half of his supporters. In her initial remarks Friday night at a private fundraiser in New York City, she said: "To just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it."
Her remarks drew enough controversy that by midday Saturday she tried to refocus her criticism squarely on Trump and continued to stress that she thought many aspects of his campaign were deplorable.
"Last night I was 'grossly generalistic' and that's never a good idea. I regret saying 'half' — that was wrong." She added: "He has built his campaign largely on prejudice and paranoia and given a national platform to hateful views and voices, including by retweeting fringe bigots with a few dozen followers and spreading their message to 11 million people."
---
In dash to November, campaigns pin hopes on turnout efforts
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Over pizza and cupcakes, Jose Nunez implored a crowd of University of Iowa students to pull out their smartphones and start sharing with online friends their personal reasons for backing Hillary Clinton for president.
Early voting in Iowa begins in late September, and the digital aide for the Clinton campaign said earnestly: "These stories are going to start making a difference."
It's a scene Clinton's campaign is replicating in about a dozen of the most contested states as their aggressive voter turnout effort kicks into high gear for the sprint to Election Day, Nov. 8.
In Iowa alone, 25,000 volunteers are helping send real-time data on voters back to the campaign's New York City headquarters, where dozens of analysts model the electorate.
The campaign says it has about a half-million volunteers in swing states, including 40,000 in North Carolina. In Florida, the largest of those pivotal states, it claims 90,000.
---
Analysis: Syria deal offers hope, but Russia calling shots
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saturday's deal to renew a nationwide truce in Syria, open aid routes and establish a U.S.-Russian military partnership may be the best hope yet to end the brutal five-year civil war. It is also full of potential pitfalls and leaves Moscow with far more power than Washington to determine if there can be lasting peace.
Careful to note the possibility for failure, Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were nevertheless upbeat as they announced the agreement after a marathon negotiating session in Geneva that culminated dozens of one-on-one conversations over the past several months. Spurred on by the violence that has enveloped the Syrian city of Aleppo — intense airstrikes were reported there Saturday — the two diplomats forged a pact they say departs from previous unsuccessful attempts to halt the bloodshed.
Yet the new blueprint appears to suffer from a fundamental imbalance common to the earlier efforts.
If U.S.-backed or other rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad break the cease-fire, Russia could threaten to respond militarily or allow his forces to retaliate.
But if Assad breaks the cease-fire, the U.S. has no clear enforcement stick.
---
John Hinckley Jr. leaves DC mental hospital for Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan has been released from a Washington mental hospital for good, more than 35 years after the shooting.
A spokeswoman for the District of Columbia's Department of Mental Health said early Saturday that all patients scheduled to leave St. Elizabeths Hospital had been discharged. John Hinckley Jr. was among those scheduled for discharge.
An Associated Press reporter saw a hired car pull into the driveway of the Hinckley home about 2:30 p.m. Officers from the Kingsmill Police Department chased reporters away.
A federal judge ruled in late July that the 61-year-old Hinckley is not a danger to himself or the public and can live full-time at his mother's home in Williamsburg.
Hinckley had already been visiting Williamsburg for long stretches at a time and preparing for the full-time transition. He'll have to follow a lot of rules while in Williamsburg, but his longtime lawyer Barry Levine says he thinks Hinckley will be a "citizen about whom we can all be proud."
---
Kashmiri police face public wrath amid anti-India uprising
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Before the crack of dawn and before the protesters hit the streets to resume demands India leave Kashmir, he dressed like an ordinary man and made sure not to carry anything identifying him as police.
He joined six passengers in a shared taxi outside his village in a lush pine forest near the militarized boundary that divides the Himalayan region between India and Pakistan. A young woman asked if he was a policeman, warning that it could mean trouble for all of them if he was found out by the anti-India protesters who regularly check IDs at highway roadblocks.
"I couldn't lie," the officer said. He managed to convince them he could pass undetected. "But deep down I was shattered, and scared, given how hard it is to hide one's identity in this place."
As Kashmir enters a third month of tense conflict marked by violent street clashes and almost daily protests, Indian government troops backed by local police are maintaining a tight security lockdown throughout the region.
That's left the local Kashmiri police, tasked with patrolling the streets, gathering intelligence and profiling anti-India activists, feeling demoralized, afraid and caught in the middle between the Indian authorities who employ them and the friends and neighbors who question their loyalties.
---
Reviving old traditions, Arab beer brewers make their mark
FUHEIS, Jordan (AP) — It took gumption to pour millions of dollars into starting a brewery in an overwhelmingly Muslim country where many frown on consuming alcohol.
Jordanian beer pioneer Yazan Karadsheh is now taking his next risky step, sending a first shipment of his Carakale to the U.S., where it will compete with thousands of brands in a $22 billion-a-year craft beer market.
The 32-year-old Karadsheh is part of a small but growing brotherhood of Arab brewers in the Levant who want to nurture local beer-drinking cultures and compete against the brews of large companies, some of them multi-nationals that dominate the region's beer market.
Carakale is the first craft beer in Jordan. The West Bank already has three independent breweries — well-established veteran Taybeh, newcomer Shepherds and tiny Wise Men's Choice, made in a basement near biblical Bethlehem. Lebanese brands include Colonel, made at a large brew pub in the coastal town of Batroun, and 961, named after the country's international dialing code. Small breweries also sprang up in Israel over the past decade.
It's a modest revival in a region where beer-brewing traditions go back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, but lay dormant for centuries.
---
Police: 30 hurt in off-campus deck collapse in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A pair of crowded decks collapsed during a party at an off-campus house near Trinity College in Connecticut, injuring about 30 people, Hartford police said early Sunday.
Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford police said no major injuries were reported.
Foley said authorities received numerous calls shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday of multiple people hurt at an off-campus house. He said a third-floor deck of a house collapsed onto a second-floor deck, which subsequently fell onto a first-floor deck. He said each deck was crowded with partiers.
The injured were sent to five area hospitals, Foley said, with the most serious reported injuries being a broken arm and a head injury. He described those hurt as "walking wounded" and said most were students.
"That's some pretty weighty decks that fell down," Foley said. "We're very lucky there weren't worse injuries."
---
Woman in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman in an iconic photo shown kissing an ecstatic sailor in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died. Greta Zimmer Friedman was 92.
Friedman, who fled Austria during the war as a 15-year-old, died Thursday at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia, from complications of old age, her son, Joshua Friedman, said.
Greta Friedman was a 21-year-old dental assistant in a nurse's uniform when she became part of one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.
On Aug. 14, 1945, known as V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the United States, people spilled into the New York City streets from restaurants, bars and movie theaters, celebrating the news.
That's when George Mendonsa spotted Friedman, spun her around and planted a kiss. The two had never met. In fact, Mendonsa was on a date with an actual nurse, Rita Petry, who would later become his wife.
Comments