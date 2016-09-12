National

September 12, 2016 6:34 AM

Woman plunges to her death at New Jersey Superfund site

New Jersey police say a woman fell off a catwalk and plunged to her death at a Superfund site.

The Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, N.J.

MyCentralJersey.com reports (http://mycj.co/2clbgUF ) authorities responded to the Crown Vantage Landfill Superfund site in Alexandria Township on Friday night.

State police say the 20-year-old woman was with several of her friends when she fell off the catwalk near a smokestack. She was declared dead at the scene.

The landfill is located near the Delaware River. It had been used by a paper mill to dump hazardous waste from the 1930s to the 1970s.

