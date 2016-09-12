Michelle Obama rejected role on ‘The Simpsons’ in just two words

Michelle Obama spun around the White House grounds in “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden (where we learned she knows all the words to Missy Elliot’s “Get Ur Freak On” — a truly valueable talent). She took her daughers to see Beyonce’s “Formation” tour. She’s on Snapchat.
But as hip as the first lady is, she was not interested in appearing on “The Simpsons.” The show’s co-creator, James L. Brooks, told Vanity Fair that despite his intense efforts, Obama did not agree to voice her character on the animated series.
“We tried to get her on “The Simpsons” and we couldn’t,” Brooks said. “We finally got a note that said ‘good try,’ because we were so aggressive.”
The first lady appeared in an episode of the show’s 21st season that aired in 2010, but was voiced by Angela Basset.
Even if he couldn’t get her on “The Simpsons,” Brooks was excited to learn that another one of his creations, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” was one of Obama’s favorite shows.
