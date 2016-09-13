Trial starts for man in George Zimmerman road-rage case

A trial is starting this week for a Florida man accused of shooting at former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a road-rage case.
Testimony begins Tuesday in Matthew Apperson's attempted second-degree murder trial. Authorities say he shot at Zimmerman during a traffic incident last year.
Zimmerman told officers he had been driving in the Orlando suburb of Lake Mary when Apperson got behind his truck, yelled and fired a gun at his car a short time later, leaving a bullet hole in a window.
A police report says Apperson had a fixation on Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was acquitted three years ago in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old. That case sparked protests and a national debate about race relations.
