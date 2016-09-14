National

September 14, 2016 11:49 AM

Gmail is down, and per usual everyone is losing their minds

By Teresa Welsh

Google’s Gmail is experiencing service outages Wednesday morning, causing upheaval amongst Gchatting millennials (oh, and people who use it for work, too).

A service outage map from Downdetector showed the issues were concentrated on the East Coast and in parts of Western Europe, with the most severe outages appearing to be in New York and southern England. According to Downdetector, the problems began at 10:32 a.m. Eastern time.

Google for Work’s Twitter account said Gmail service was experiencing an outage.

And it wouldn’t be a Gmail outage without GIFs.

