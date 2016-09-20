Air Force pilot killed after ejecting from U-2 spy plane

One pilot was killed and another was injured after a U-2 spy plane crashed into a hillside Tuesday morning in Sutter County, disintegrating into a pile of charred pieces and igniting a 250-acre grass fire.
The pilots from Beale Air Force Base were participating in a training mission when the crash occurred, according to the Air Force. The pilots ejected from the plane, Air Force officials said.
While not authorized to go into detail, Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz said military and civilian personnel are still working to secure the pilots.
“We are still working to make access to the patients to make sure how we are going to get them out of the area they are in,” Shalowitz said.
The Air Force confirmed that a crash of a U-2 airplane crashed shortly after takeoff at 9:05 a.m. Pacific while on a training mission. The Federal Aviation Administration referred all calls for information to Beale Air Force Base, which is about eight miles east of Marysville.
The Air Force confirmed that two pilots on board the plane ejected. U-2 pilots are trained in two-seat aircraft at Beale, although the 33 U-2 aircraft that fly around the world out of Beale have only one seat for one pilot.
On Tuesday morning after the crash, the plane lay in pieces on a scorched hillside. While the military says the cost of a U-2 is classified, the military information site Global Security.org puts the price tag of the current model U-2 at $400 million.
When the plane crashed, it ignited a grass fire that was 80 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, Shalowitz said. He said the response of 20 fire engines was typical for a woodland fire in these conditions. While cooler than Monday’s record heat, Tuesday was still a warm day with a 20 mph breeze.
The U-2, made famous during the Cold War when aviator Francis Gary Powers crashed in the Soviet Union and was taken prisoner, is a single-engine, high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft used in support of U.S. and allied forces. The U-2 provides imagery and electronic measurements, according to the Air Force.
U-2s, also called the Dragon Lady, are based at the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale, but are rotated to military detachments around the world. U-2 pilots are trained at Beale using five two-seat aircraft designated as TU-2S before deploying on missions, according to the Air Force.
It was not the first time that a Beale U-2 has crashed in Northern California. Pilot Randy Roby’s U-2 spy plane fell from the sky in 1996, crashing into a parking lot next to the Mercury-Register newspaper in Oroville. Roby ejected from the plane but was found dead in his seat at the end of the parachute.
Geraldine Marie “Jerri” Vering, 49, of Oroville, a customer who had just finished renewing a newspaper subscription at the Mercury-Register, also was killed in the crash.
Assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale since 1993, Roby, a veteran pilot, had logged more than 700 hours of flight time in U-2s.
Beale is also home to the Global Hawk, an unmanned and unarmed reconnaissance drone that is controlled from the Yuba County base and flies thousands of miles over terrorist-infested countries to pinpoint human targets for armed Predator and Reaper drones, and then returns to Beale.
Watch live from CBS Sacramento tower camera here.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
U-2S/TU-2S general characteristics*
Primary function: High-altitude reconnaissance
Contractor: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics
Power plant: One General Electric F118-101 engine
Thrust: 17,000 pounds
Wingspan: 105 feet (32 meters)
Length: 63 feet (19.2 meters)
Height: 16 feet (4.8 meters)
Weight: 16,000 pounds
Maximum takeoff weight: 40,000 pounds (18,000 kilograms)
Fuel capacity: 2,950 gallons
Payload: 5,000 pounds
Speed: 410 mph
Range: More than 7,000 miles (6,090 nautical miles)
Ceiling: Above 70,000 feet (21,212+ meters)
Crew: One (two in trainer models)
Unit cost: Classified
Initial operating capability: 1956
Inventory: Active force, 33 (5 two-seat trainers and two ER-2s operated by NASA); Reserve, 0; ANG, 0
Source: U.S. Air Force
* Information as of September 2015
Comments