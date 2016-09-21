Disabled vets working for FAA could soon get paid sick leave

More than 15,500 veterans who work for the Federal Aviation Administration, including 650 in Washington state, could soon qualify for paid sick leave if their disability rating exceeds 30 percent.
The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill aimed at closing a loophole in the Wounded Warriors Federal Leave Act of 2015 that prevents those veterans from getting any paid sick leave.
They would receive up to 104 hours of paid leave, under a bill sponsored by Democratic Rick Larsen of Washington state and Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey.
Larsen said it’s “a moral injustice” to force disabled veterans to choose between earning a paycheck or receiving health care.
His office said the change would come at no added cost. In a review of the legislation, the Congressional Budget Office said the FAA is already updating its personnel policies to provide medical leave benefits and that the bill not affect either its spending or revenues.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where a vote could come by the end of the week.
