“We cannot return violence with violence” in Charlotte, black GOP senator says

Chuck Burton
AP
Chuck Burton
AP
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks with reporters about removing the Confederate Battle Flag from atop the South Carolina State Capitol following a policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2015.
Cliff Owen
AP
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers in riot gear form a line as protestors fill an area of Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. The protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers in riot gear stand in a haze of tear gas watching protestors on Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. The protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor stands with his left arm and fist clenched as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers form a line on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, right, start to move forward as protestors back up on Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. The protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers in riot gear form a line as protestors fill Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. The protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers walk through a haze of tear gas on Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor walks with his right arm raised with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers along Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor kicks a tear gas canister fired by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers along Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor carries a sign along Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor holds a sign showing a book and a gun on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson. Earlier a woman who said she is Scott's daughter claimed on a live-streamed video on Facebook that Scott was unarmed when he was shot. In the video, the woman said her father was sitting in his car reading a book and waiting for the school bus to drop off his son. She claimed that her father was tasered and then shot four times, and that he was disabled.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CMPD officers form a line near one of the departments vehicles that was vandalized during a protest on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors surround a CMPD vehicle on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CMPD officers move up Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night past a vandalized department vehicle. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor stands with arms raised, right, near a line of CMPD officers in riot gear on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A CMPD officer stands near a vandalized vehicle on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors approach CMPD officers on Old Concord Road during a protest in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor approaches CMPD officers with his arms up on Old Concord Road during a protest in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CMPD officers stand in a haze of tear gas as protestors approach on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CMPD officers stand in a haze of tear gas on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors walk down Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors walk down Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors walk down Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors stand along a line of CMPD officers in riot gear on Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A female protestor walks with her arms raised as a CMPD officer watches along Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors on Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors hold up their arms and look on as CMPD officers form a ling on Harris Blvd. in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday morning. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Comments