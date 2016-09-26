Two girls survive crash that killed their parents on Disney World trip

Greg and Sarah Moyers saved up their money for months, like many parents do, to afford the vacation of a lifetime for their two young daughters.
Last week the family of four from Leadwood, Mo., headed to Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida.
It was their last trip together.
On Sunday, the last day of their trip, Greg and Sarah Moyers died in a car crash near Orlando.
Their daughters, Hailey, 13, and Sophia, 8, survived. Family members from Missouri rushed to Florida to be with the girls and to tell them their parents were gone.
The Moyerses lived in Leadwood, a town of about 1,300 in southeastern Missouri, for more than 20 years. Greg, 40, owned a muffler shop. Sarah, 39, managed a McDonald’s.
“Their kids were their world,” Loni Burnside Eaton, a family friend, told the Orlando Sentinel. “They were very involved and supportive parents and just wanted the best for them. They wanted the girls to experience Disney and the beach. I can’t believe this really happened.”
The family was traveling in the left lane on eastbound Interstate 4 at about 12:30 p.m Sunday when a car in the center lane drifted into the 2007 Nissan Greg Moyers was driving, reported the Daily Journal in Park Hills, Mo.
The car hit the Moyerses’ car, sending it off the road and crashing into a tree.
Greg and Sarah died on impact, according to authorities, who said everyone in the car was wearing seatbelts.
The girls were airlifted to Orlando’s Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Hailey sustained serious injuries, and Sophia was critically injured, according to News 13 in Orlando, which reported it took state troopers several hours to investigate the crash site.
The driver of the other car, Charles King, 43, of New London, N.C., was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
Shocked friends back home in Missouri flocked to Facebook on Sunday after news of the couple’s death began to spread.
Friends said that one of the last things the Moyerses posted to Facebook was a family photo they took with Buzz Lightyear at Disney World.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the girls, where a photo of the family shows all four of them, smiling and having a good time, inside their car.
