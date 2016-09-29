California wildfire destroys 8 homes, injures firefighter

An inmate firefighter examines a burning structure while battling the Loma fire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Vintage cars line a property after the Loma fire burned through Loma Chiquita Road near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A heat wave stifling drought-stricken California has worsened a wildfire that burned some buildings and forced people from their homes.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Fremont firefighter Collin Spencer hoses down a hot spot while battling the Loma fire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Alameda County firefighter Wally Armstrong cools down hot spots in front of a residence leveled by the Loma fire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A vintage car rests in a driveway after the Loma fire burned through Loma Chiquita Road near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A heat wave stifling drought-stricken California has worsened a wildfire that burned some buildings and forced people from their homes.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Firefighters knock down walls of a building structure while battling the Loma fire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Anthony Lopez harvests marijuana plants as the Loma fire burns around his home near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Anthony Lopez harvests marijuana plants as the Loma fire burns around his home near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Anthony Lopez, with his girlfriend Sarah Torres, harvests marijuana plants as the Loma fire burns around his home near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) drops retardant to create a fire break while battling a wildfire near Morgan Hill, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A growing and destructive wildfire moved toward remote California homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday as it scorched its way through bone-dry brush and trees.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A firefighter battles a wildfire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A growing and destructive wildfire moved toward remote California homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday as it scorched its way through bone-dry brush and trees.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
A firefighter battles a wildfire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A growing and destructive wildfire moved toward remote California homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday as it scorched its way through bone-dry brush and trees.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Smoke from a wildfire billows over a valley near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
An inmate firefighter watches as an air tanker drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A growing and destructive wildfire moved toward remote California homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday as it scorched its way through bone-dry brush and trees.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
An air tanker drops retardant to create a fire break while battling a wildfire near Morgan Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A growing and destructive wildfire moved toward remote California homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday as it scorched its way through bone-dry brush and trees.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Firefighters ignite a backfire to stop the Loma fire from spreading near Morgan Hill, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
