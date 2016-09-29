Under fire, Yosemite National Park superintendent announces his retirement

Yosemite National Park Superintendent Don Neubacher announced his retirement, amid an ongoing investigation into his management practices.
In an email sent to the park’s staff late Wednesday, and made public Thursday, Neubacher said that National Park Service regional officials had concluded “new leadership was needed,” at Yosemite. He further revealed he opted to retire rather than accept a transfer to a position in Denver.
“I regret leaving at this time, but want to do what’s best for Yosemite National Park,” Neubacher wrote. “It is an iconic area that is world renowned and deserves special attention.”
In describing his decision to retire effective Nov. 1, Neubacher cited a number of successes at the park he has led since 2010. He noted that “Mariposa Grove restoration is nearing completion,” that the 400-acre Ackerson Meadow has been added to the park and that “we have restored western pond turtles, Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep, and red-legged frogs to Yosemite National Park.”
Neubacher’s management, though, has also incited employee complaints about what Kelly Martin, the park’s fire and aviation branch chief, told a congressional committee amounted to a hostile work environment.
The complaints prompted Neubacher to apologize in an email Sunday, and also led to an Interior Department Office of Inspector General investigation that is just now getting underway.
“It was never my intention, in any way, to offend any employee over the course of the six and a half years I have been superintendent,” Neubacher wrote in the email sent Sunday night to park staff. “If I did offend any of you at any time, I want to sincerely apologize.”
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Andrew Munoz, spokesman for the park service’s Pacific West Region, stated that “in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment at Yosemite National Park, the National Park Service acted to move Don Neubacher from his role” at the park.
The National Park Service is taking a comprehensive approach to address and prevent sexual harassment and hostile work environments,” Munoz said. “That means promoting an inclusive and respectful culture that does not accept discrimination, harassment, or retaliation.”
