AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Israelis, world leaders gather for Peres funeral
JERUSALEM (AP) — Shimon Peres was being laid to rest on Friday in a ceremony attended by thousands of admirers and dozens of international dignitaries — in a final tribute to a man who personified the history of Israel during a remarkable seven-decade political career and who came to be seen by many as a visionary and symbol of hopes of Mideast peace.
U.S. President Barack Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas headlined a long list of world leaders who converged on Israel's national cemetery, Mount Herzl, for the event. In a nod to the Palestinian leader, Abbas sat in the front row at the memorial service.
In a heartfelt eulogy, Obama said that Peres showed that "justice and hope" are at the heart of Israel's Zionist ideals.
"Shimon never saw his dream of peace fulfilled," Obama said. "And yet he did not stop dreaming, and he did not stop working."
Obama described the unlikely friendship he forged with Peres given their vastly different backgrounds.
---
Obama: Peres won his wars but understood the need for peace
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Barack Obama hailed Shimon Peres Friday as a man who showed the world that justice and hope are at the heart of the Zionist ideal and saw "all people as deserving of dignity and respect."
Wearing a Jewish skullcap as a sign of respect and reverence, Obama said in his eulogy that Peres understood the Palestinians must be seen as equal in dignity to Jews and therefore must be equal in self-determination.
"Shimon never saw his dream of peace fulfilled," noted Obama, speaking at Israel's national cemetery, Mount Herzl. He said Peres believed that the Zionist idea would be protected when Palestinians had a state of their own.
"The region is going through a chaotic time," the president said. "Threats are ever-present and yet he did not stop dreaming and he did not stop working."
Obama noted that he was the 10th U.S president to meet Peres and "fall prey to his charms." In many ways, he said that Peres reminded him of other giants like Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth, leaders "who speak with depth and knowledge, not in sound bites."
---
After fatal train crash, investigators seek answers
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators are sifting through the wreckage of a train crash in New Jersey to determine what happened before it barreled through a station and crashed into a barrier, causing a young mother to be killed by falling debris and injuring more than 100 others.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will be looking to determine how fast the commuter train was going when it crashed at the busy Hoboken station Thursday morning.
Their investigation will seek to answer many questions, including whether a system designed to prevent accidents by overriding the engineer and automatically slowing or stopping trains that are going too fast could have helped if it had been installed on the line.
Investigators planned to pull one of the black-box event recorders from the locomotive at the back of the train Thursday evening. The device contains information on the train's speed and braking. But it wasn't safe enough yet for investigators to extract the second recorder from the engineer's compartment because of the collapsed roof and the possibility of asbestos in the old building, NTSB vice chairwoman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr said.
More than 100,000 people use New Jersey Transit to commute from New Jersey to New York City each day. The NJ Transit portion of the Hoboken station will remain closed on Friday, slowing the morning commute for those making connections there.
---
Clinton's 'nasty' Trump ads are mostly his own words
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton is making "nasty" ads about him. Most of Clinton's commercials about Trump, though, merely include clips of him speaking. Her campaign seems to have concluded that Trump is his own worst enemy.
The most frequently used Clinton advertisements about Trump have a common theme: They show regular people, often in the flicker of a television set, spliced with footage of Trump making some of his most incendiary comments. The Republican presidential nominee's decades in the spotlight, including as a reality television show host, have given the Democratic contender an unusual bounty of ad material.
Trump is paying attention. During Monday's debate, he told Clinton he's noticed "the very nasty commercials that you do on me in so many different ways, which I don't do on you."
That prompted Shonda Rhimes, a television producer and Clinton supporter, to tweet: "Wait. She did not run ads that say mean things. She ran ads that use audio of his own mean nasty statements."
The Associated Press reviewed Clinton's 32 different general election ads that have aired on broadcast television and national cable and found 24 that show or mention Trump. The majority of those feature raw footage of him rather than others opining on his words and actions.
---
Syrian monitor: Russian airstrikes killed 9,300 in past year
BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition monitoring group that tracks Syria's civil war says a year of Russian airstrikes have killed more than 9,000 people in the war-torn country.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Friday the dead include civilians and fighters, among them rebel groups as well as militants from the Islamic State group and an al-Qaida-linked faction.
On Sept. 30 last year, Russia began an air campaign backing forces of the Syrian President Bashar Assad and turning the balance of power in his favor.
Opposition activists have blamed Russia for the recent air campaign against rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo city that has killed more than 200 civilians in the past two weeks and demolished buildings.
The Observatory says that the airstrikes have killed 9,364 people over the past year.
---
Russia fighting in Syria for a year, still at odds with US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after Russia waded into the war in Syria, aiming to flex its national security muscles and prop up beleaguered Syrian President Bashar Assad, Moscow appears no closer to one of its military goals: getting the U.S. to coordinate combat operations in the civil war. And prospects of a diplomatic resolution seem dim.
The yearlong offensive of airstrikes and ground combat in Syria, however, has showcased some of Moscow's newer military capabilities and underscored President Vladimir Putin's willingness to go to war to protect an ally — particularly one that hosts a critical Russian base on the Mediterranean Sea. More broadly, it put Russia at the center of the conflict, providing an opening for diplomatic cooperation between the U.S. and Russia to end the civil war. But it also further complicated the U.S.-led campaign to wipe out Islamic State militants who found a haven amid the chaos.
The diplomacy was collapsing this week with the U.S. threatening to end all Syria-related cooperation unless the bombardment of Aleppo stopped. Russia responded that the U.S. was encouraging extremist attacks on Russian assets.
Russia has demanded that the U.S separate the anti-Assad rebels it has supported from al-Qaida-linked militant groups, who often intermingle. But the U.S. has been unable to do so, and instead has said it remains focused on defeating the Islamic State group.
The bickering and diplomatic stalemates have threatened to compound other U.S.-Russian issues, such as economic sanctions or the annexation of Crimea.
---
Duterte 'happy to slaughter' drug suspects; mentions Hitler
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raised the rhetoric over his bloody anti-crime war to a new level Friday, comparing it to Hitler and the Holocaust and saying he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts.
Duterte issued his latest threat against drug dealers and users early Friday on returning to his hometown in southern Davao city after visiting Vietnam, where he discussed his anti-drug campaign with Vietnamese leaders and ways for their governments to fight transnational crimes, including illegal drugs.
Duterte has said his public death threats against drug suspects are designed to scare them into stop selling drugs and to discourage would-be users. But his latest remarks took that crime-busting approach to a different level.
"Hitler massacred 3 million Jews ... there's 3 million drug addicts. There are. I'd be happy to slaughter them," Duterte said, referring to a Philippine government estimate of the number of drug addicts in the country. Historians say 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis under Hitler before and during World War II.
During the presidential election campaign earlier this year and during the three months he had held office, the tough-talking Duterte has threatened to drown drug suspects to fatten the fish in Manila Bay. He also threatened to execute drug traffickers by hanging — because he didn't want to waste electricity on them — until their heads were severed from their bodies.
---
Sept. 11 families can now sue the Saudis but will it matter?
NEW YORK (AP) — Just because Congress has allowed Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over claims it had a role in the terror attacks doesn't mean such a case will ever go before a jury.
Already, a federal judge has blasted the legal case at the heart of the debate as notoriously weak and full of "largely boilerplate" accusations. And the revised law that passed this week over President Barack Obama's veto gives the Justice Department sweeping authority to put the case on hold and fails to eliminate sovereign immunity from protecting Saudi Arabia's assets.
"The bill really is the worst of both worlds — everything Saudi Arabia complained about and very little of what the plaintiffs thought they were getting," said Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor who has closely tracked the litigation for nearly a dozen years.
Still, some families are enjoying a victory, including Kathy Owens, whose husband, Peter, died in the 2001 attacks.
"If our government had investigated and prosecuted the financiers of 9/11, we wouldn't have had to do it," said Owens, among a group of victims' relatives who traveled to Washington to stage a rally and work the halls of Congress.
---
Hearing set for teen held in South Carolina school shooting
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A judge will decide whether authorities can continue holding a teenager arrested after a school shooting that left two students and a teacher wounded and a tiny South Carolina community coping with the aftermath.
The juvenile who authorities say is also suspected of fatally shooting his father before the violence at Townville Elementary School was due in court Friday morning for an initial hearing.
Anderson County Solicitor Chrissy T. Adams said the public wouldn't be allowed in because the suspect is a juvenile and prosecutors won't provide additional details about the shooting, which occurred Wednesday.
"While I realize there are many unanswered questions, the investigation into this tragedy is in a critical stage, and is ongoing," she said in a statement.
On Thursday, firefighters recounted the harrowing scene at the school, in a quiet community near the Georgia line. When two volunteer firefighters rolled up to the school, they said they found only a wrecked black pickup truck at the playground. There was no gunman and no one inside the truck.
---
Lady Gaga will perform during Super Bowl halftime show
NEW YORK (AP) — It's official: Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday that the pop star will take the stage Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Gaga sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year in Santa Clara, California. Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay headlined the halftime show.
Gaga will release a new album, "Joanne," on Oct. 21. The Grammy winner's hits include "Poker Face," "Bad Romance," "Born This Way" and "Applause."
Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl.
