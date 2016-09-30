Who’s the most pro-pot member of Congress in Washington state?

While Washington state voters legalized the use of recreational marijuana in 2012, not a single member of the state’s congressional delegation has embraced the idea.
That’s according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), which released its 2016 congressional report this week.
Overall, 20 House members and two senators received an ‘A’ grade, meaning they had publicly declared their support for the legalization and regulation of pot use by adults.
In Washington state, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Democratic Rep. Denny Heck received the highest grades: Each got a ‘B+’ in the 2016 congressional report card from the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell received a ‘C,’ while six House members ---- Republican Dan Newhouse and Democrats Suzan DelBene, Derek Kilmer, Rick Larsen, Jim McDermott and Adam Smith --- received ‘B’ grades. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler got a ‘C-’ and Republican Rep. Dave Reichert received a ‘D.’
The pro-legalization lobbying group ranked all members of Congress based on their voting records and public comments they’ve made regarding the use of marijuana.
Of the 535 House and Senate members, 330, or 62 percent, received a grade of ‘C’ or higher.
With polls showing a majority of Americans backing legalization, NORML concluded that most members of Congress lag far behind the constituents they represent.
