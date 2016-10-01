With 3 a.m. tweet storm, Clinton continues to mock Trump's 'meltdown'

Not to be outdone by her Republican rival, Hillary Clinton fired off a series of early-morning messages Saturday on Twitter.
Only the tweets sent over the Democratic presidential nominee's account dealt with a very different subject matter than those blasted about a former beauty-pageant winner by Donald Trump 24 hours before.
Clinton instead focused on national service, a subject to which she had devoted a speech in Florida on Friday.
"It's 3:20am. As good a time as any to tweet about national service," said the first one, coming at the same time that Trump started his storm of disparaging tweets about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.
It's 3:20am. As good a time as any to tweet about national service. https://t.co/6hRCC16UiV— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2016
The next Clinton tweet borrowed a favorite word of Trump.
"There are hundreds of thousands more @AmeriCorps applications than spots. Horrible!" it read. "Let's expand it from 75,000 annual members to 250,000."
The tweets - several more followed - were the latest bid by Clinton to keep a spotlight on what she described Friday as Trump coming "unhinged."
In his tweets, the Republican presidential nominee called Machado "disgusting" and a "con" and raised questions about her past, alleging she had been in a sex tape.
Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
The former Miss Universe's story has dominated media coverage of the election since Clinton brought her up at Monday's debate, when she criticized Trump for denigrating comments he made in 1996 about Machado's weight.
Unlike Trump, who often tweets himself, many of those sent out over Clinton's official campaign account are composed by aides.
Donald Trump said he has "great respect" for women. His actions and words say otherwise. https://t.co/DV0KszUZxM— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2016
On Friday, there were a series mocking Trump's behavior, and at a rally in Coral Springs, Fla., she accused her rival of having a "meltdown."
Trump's twitter account appeared to have been silent in the early-morning hours on Saturday.
