October 6, 2016 8:29 AM

St. Louis County officer critically injured in shooting

The Associated Press
GREEN PARK, Mo.

A St. Louis County police officer and a suspect are both critically injured after exchanging gunfire.

The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the small municipality of Green Park in south St. Louis County. Police were called there about a disturbance.

Police spokesman Sgt. Shawn McGuire says investigators are still gathering information. Another police spokesman, Benjamin Granda, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2e52Va8 ) that the suspect and the officer are both critically hurt but still alive. Granda says he doesn't know who fired the first shot.

Granda says Police Chief Jon Belmar is at the hospital with the officer's family.

