Let go of my Lego! Dad throws away son’s collection, and punches fly

Police who responded to a house in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on a domestic violence call on Tuesday night found that a father and son had been fist-fighting — over Legos.
According to the police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, 19-year-old Nicholas Melice Jr. got angry because his dad, Nicholas Melice Sr., threw out his Legos.
The son reportedly had moved out of the house.
The son told police his father, 46, was drunk and pushed him, so he pushed back. Then they started throwing punches, according to the report. They both suffered scratches during the fight.
Police couldn’t determine who started the fight.
“Both Mr. Melice and Mr. Melice Jr. advised they wished to pursue criminal charges,” the report said.
Both men were booked into county jail for misdemeanor battery.
The whereabouts of the Legos is unclear.
