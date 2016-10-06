He thought they were his friends – and then they set him on fire

Kayden Culp was riding his bike near his home Sunday when he met up with a boy he believed was his friend.
The 10-year-old child, who family members say has autistic tendencies but is not diagnosed, followed the friend into a field, where two other boys were waiting.
But instead of playing, the three boys — ages 9, 10 and 11 — allegedly doused Kayden in gasoline and lit him on fire.
Kayden was taken to the hospital and put into an induced coma, according to Fox News. More than 20 percent of Kayden’s body suffered first- and second-degree burns, according to News 4 San Antonio. But before he went under, he reportedly told his mom his burns were no accident.
“He hurt me. He set me on fire,” Kayden said. “He needs to go to jail.”
The Kerrville Fire Marshal announced Wednesday evening that one of the juvenile suspects “responsible for causing the victim’s severe burns” had been arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Kayden’s family have told the press that they hope the involved boys will face more severe charges.
“The other kids are saying that he was going to be riding his bike like he always is, my nephew Kayden is going to be riding his bike, and they said, ‘We’re going to grab him and take him inside and burn him,’” said Kelly Mack, the victim’s aunt.
“If it wasn’t premeditated, it still is attempted murder,” she added.
Another aunt, Tanya Kasper, said she also wants to see justice done to the boys, but that it’s important to keep in mind that they’re kids and need help.
“One has always had issues being destructive and disruptive, and his mom even made the comment that she wasn’t able to handle him,” Kasper said.
A YouCaring page was set up for Kayden and his family while they deal with medical bills and other expenses. The original goal was $10,000, and as of Thursday afternoon people had contributed more than $100,000.
A Thursday update on the page said Kayden has started doing better, and that he was able to stabilize his heart rate and blood pressure on his own all night.
“We want to thank... everyone, everywhere for all of the thoughts, prayers and support,” Kayden’s mother wrote. “I can’t express how grateful we are. Truly amazing. We need the good to outweigh the evil.”
