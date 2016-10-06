JonBenet's brother files defamation suit against pathologist

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott Pause

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

0:45 1 year after Charleston killings, Mother Emanuel AME Church holds a bible study

0:09 Meteor captured on video of Plattsburgh Police Department dashcam

2:07 NASA's Kepler mission finds 1200 new planets

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs