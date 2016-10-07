‘Only Russia’ could be behind cyberattacks targeting U.S. elections, U.S. says

The Obama administration Friday formally accused Russia of being behind a series of computer hacks, including of the Democratic National Committee, designed to disrupt U.S. elections in November, a serious if not alarming charge certain to ratchet up tensions with Moscow.
“These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the U.S. election process,” said a joint statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security.
“We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized these activities,” the statement added.
The statement did not say how the U.S. government would address the breach beyond blaming Russia, or if it would retaliate against the government of President Vladimir Putin, with whom tensions have risen sharply, even in the past few days.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the allegation, calling it “nonsense,” the Interfax news agency reported.
“This is again some kind of nonsense. (Our) website experiences tens of thousands of attacks by hackers every day,” Interfax quoted Peskov as saying, according to the Reuters news agency.
The cyberattacks and hacks went beyond the breach of the Democratic National Committee in June, which led to the leaking of some 20,000 internal emails a month later immediately prior to the party’s national convention.
Hackers have been probing elections systems in a number of states, the statement said, and the attacks “in most cases originated from servers operated by a Russian company.”
The Obama administration said it was “not now in a position to attribute this activity to the Russian government.” It also sought to reassure the citizenry that it would be “very difficult” to “alter actual ballot counts or election results” from the Nov. 8 vote through cyberattacks or intrusions.
The accusation against Russia came only two days before the next presidential debate and is likely to place scrutiny on Republican nominee Donald Trump and his calls in late July for Russia’s help to hack servers in the United States to find Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.
Politicians from both parties have puzzled at why the White House delayed attributing the cyberattacks, and Friday’s announcement brought both relief that blame had finally been laid and alarm that a formidable foreign power had so blatantly attacked a pillar of the nation’s democracy.
“Attempted hacking of our election system is intolerable, and it’s critical to convince the Russian government to cease these activities. If it does not, we must develop a strong response,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
A Democratic counterpart in the House, Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank, who is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, called on the U.S. government to work with European allies, which also have faced similar malicious cyberattacks, to deter further meddling.
“All of us should be gravely concerned when a foreign power like Russia seeks to undermine our democratic institutions, and we must do everything in our power to guard against it,” Schiff said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Secretary of State John Kerry said Russia and Syria should be investigated for war crimes in Syria, where their forces have carried out attacks on hospitals that have killed dozens of civilians.
“These are acts that beg for an appropriate investigation of war crimes and those who commit these would and should be held accountable for these actions,” Kerry told reporters Friday morning.
In its statement, the Obama administration laid out why it thinks the citizenry should not be concerned that Russia achieve the aim of actually disrupting or casting doubt on the elections, saying the nation’s voting systems are decentralized and protected at the state and local levels.
“States ensure that voting machines are not connected to the Internet, and there are numerous checks and balances as well as extensive oversight at multiple levels built into our election process,” the statement said.
Tim Johnson: @timjohnson4
