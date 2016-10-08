AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Republicans reeling after Trump's vulgar comments revealed
NEW YORK (AP) — In a videotaped midnight apology, Donald Trump declared "I was wrong and I apologize" after being caught on tape making shockingly vulgar and sexually charged comments. Yet he also defiantly dismissed the revelations as "nothing more than a distraction" from a decade ago and signaled he would close his presidential campaign by arguing rival Hillary Clinton has committed greater sins against women.
"I've said some foolish things," Trump said in a video posted on his Facebook page early Saturday. "But there's a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims."
Trump's 90-second statement capped a jarring day that threatened to sink the billionaire businessman's White House campaign, sending Republicans into a panic with just over a month until Election Day and on the cusp of Sunday's crucial presidential debate.
One by one, outraged GOP lawmakers condemned Trump's comments in a 2005 video obtained and released Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News. In the video, Trump is heard describing attempts to have sex with a married woman. He also brags about women letting him kiss and grab them because he is famous.
"When you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump says in the previously unaired comments. He adds seconds later: "Grab them by the p--. You can do anything."
Weakening but still powerful Matthew plows up Atlantic coast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Some of the South's most historic cities faced the weakening but still powerful Hurricane Matthew as it plowed north along the Atlantic coast, flooding towns and gouging out roads in its path.
The storm killed at least four people in Florida and knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses, even though its strongest winds stayed just offshore.
Matthew was making itself felt in South Carolina Saturday morning. Hurricane-force winds were moving onshore at Hilton Head and Pritchards Island, South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center reported. At least one wind gust of 61 mph (98 kph) was recorded at Beaufort, South Carolina.
More than 150,000 electric customers in South Carolina — most in Beaufort and the Charleston area — were without power Saturday morning.
The Category 2 hurricane will near North Carolina's southern coast by Saturday night, the center says.
Tolls rises as Haiti digs out from Hurricane Matthew
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions after devastating Hurricane Matthew killed hundreds of people and created a new crisis for the impoverished country.
Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town of Jeremie, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera. Dozens of young Haitians came to the small airstrip along the coast to watch as a helicopter was unloaded with crates of food and water.
"My home is totally wrecked and I heard they were bringing food," said 22-year Richard David, one of those who came to the airport. "I haven't had anything but water today and I'm hungry."
The country's Civil Protection Agency said the death toll was still at nearly 300, but officials conceded it was likely higher because the central government had not received totals from much of the Grand Anse region because communications were still largely down across the rural and mountainous area.
Saint-Victor Jeune, an official with the Civil Protection agency working in Beaumont, in the mountains on the outskirts of hard-hit Jeremie, said 82 bodies found by his team had not been recorded by authorities in the capital because of spotty communications. Most appeared to have died from falling debris from the winds that tore through the area at 145 mph (235 kph) on Tuesday.
With only bad options in Syria, US reluctant to alter course
WASHINGTON (AP) — The disintegration of diplomatic talks with Russia has left the Obama administration with an array of bad options for what to do next in Syria.
Despite harrowing scenes of violence in Aleppo and beyond, President Barack Obama is unlikely to approve any dramatic shift in strategy before handing the civil war over to his successor early next year.
The options under discussion at the White House — limited military strikes, sanctions, more weapons for rebels, multi-party talks — have one thing in common: None appears likely to halt the bloodshed in the short-term. The more aggressive proposals come with the added risk of pulling the U.S. into direct military confrontation with Russia, a threat illuminated by a string of recent taunts from Moscow.
Obama has wrestled for years with the Syria crisis and is deeply reluctant to entangle the U.S. in another Mideast war. After insisting the only viable path forward was U.S.-Russia-brokered talks that have since fallen apart, Obama faces the prospect of leaving office as a bystander to a carnage that has killed an estimated 500,000 people and created 11 million refugees — half of Syria's pre-war population.
"Obama's practically lame-duck status only reinforces the argument for maintaining the current policy," said Jonathan Stevenson, a former senior Mideast adviser to the president. "It's true, of course, that presidents on their way out are not always risk-averse, but maybe they should be."
World finance officials reject anti-trade attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — World finance officials believe that the answer to growing attacks on globalization is not to erect new trade barriers but to do a better job of protecting workers who are harmed by free trade.
The finance officials are concluding three days of talks Saturday with sessions of the policy-making bodies of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.
The meetings are coming at a time when there is a sizable anti-globalization backlash following a June vote in Britain to leave the European Union and the presidential campaign of Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has focused on his complaints about illegal immigration and America's huge trade deficits.
Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs on countries like China and Mexico that he feels are pursuing unfair trade practices and costing millions of American jobs.
But officials at these meetings say that a decades-long effort to tear down trade barriers has lifted millions of people in poor nations out of poverty. They say the problem is that not enough has been done to protect workers who have lost jobs because of the greater competition from developing countries.
Private Clinton speeches leaked in hacking blamed on Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton told bankers behind closed doors that she favored "open trade and open borders" and said Wall Street executives were best-positioned to help reform the U.S. financial sector, according to transcripts of her private, paid speeches leaked Friday.
The leaks were the result of another email hacking intended to influence the presidential election.
Excerpts of the speeches given in the years before her 2016 presidential campaign included some blunt and unguarded remarks to her private audiences, which collectively had paid her at least $26.1 million in speaking fees. Clinton had refused to release transcripts of the speeches, despite repeated calls to do so by her primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The excerpts were included in emails exchanged among her political staff, including Campaign Chairman John Podesta, whose email account was hacked. The WikiLeaks organization posted what it said were thousands of Podesta's emails. It wasn't immediately clear who had hacked Podesta's emails, though the breach appeared to cover years of messages, some sent as recently as last month.
Among the emails was a compilation of excerpts from Clinton's paid speeches in 2013 and 2014. It appeared campaign staff had read all Clinton's speeches and identified passages that could be potentially problematic for the candidate if they were to become public.
A look at the first 100 days of Duterte's turbulent rule
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs, which has left more than 3,600 people dead.
In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States, while reaching out to China and Russia.
Highlights of the first 100 days of Duterte's turbulent presidency:
ANTI-DRUG WAR
AP Exclusive: Job hunt substantial part of Bayh's last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Bayh spent substantial time during his last year in the Senate searching for a job in the private sector, even as he cast votes on issues of interest to his future corporate bosses, according to the former Indiana lawmaker's 2010 schedule, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press.
The Democrat held more than four dozen meetings and phone calls with head hunters and future corporate employers over the months, beginning just days after announcing his surprise retirement from the Senate on Feb. 15, 2010, through December of that year as his term came to an end. Bayh is now running to get his old seat back and help his party retake Senate control.
Announcing his retirement, Bayh claimed he'd grown fed up with the gridlock and that it was time for him to "contribute to society in another way." His announcement stunned party bosses and Democrats lost his Senate seat in the midterm elections later that year.
And two days later, on Feb. 17, Bayh was on the phone with a job headhunter, Jim Citrin of the Spencer Stuart firm.
What Bayh did may all have been perfectly allowable under the Senate's self-policing rules.
US turns up heat on Russia as ties deteriorate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is turning up the rhetorical heat on Russia, accusing senior Russian officials of ordering the hacking of American political sites to try to interfere in the upcoming presidential election and suggesting that Russia's military is committing war crimes in Syria.
Friday's barrage of allegations from Washington — coupled with angry denials from Moscow — marked a descent to yet another low point in increasingly poor relations between the former Cold War foes, who are deeply divided over key international issues of war and peace and appear on a path of one-upsmanship perhaps not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The hacking allegations, made publicly for the first time since cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee earlier this year, came amid pressure on the administration to call Russia out for the hacking, which has produced the release of embarrassing internal emails.
"We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement with the Department of Homeland Security. It said recent disclosures of alleged hacked emails on websites like DCLeaks.com and WikiLeaks, and by the Guccifer 2.0 online persona, are consistent with the methods and motivations of efforts directed by Russia, which has denied involvement.
"These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the U.S. election process," the statement said. "Such activity is not new to Moscow. The Russians have used similar tactics and techniques across Europe and Eurasia, for example, to influence public opinion there."
Hurricane creates new crisis in Haiti, aid begins arriving
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — Jislene Jean-Baptiste and her neighbors had little before Hurricane Matthew and now they have a lot less.
A grandmother who lives with her three daughters and their children in a one-room house in the devastated town of Jeremie, Jean-Baptiste on Friday was surveying what remained of her home after Matthew tore across southwestern Haiti three days earlier.
There wasn't much. Storm surge flowed across the road and drenched everything she owns in waist-deep salt water, washing away the stores of rice and sugar she sells at the market to support her family. Then the wind tore off her roof.
"That storm was the most terrifying thing that ever happened here," she said.
Many of her neighbors are in a similarly dire situation because of a storm that killed hundreds of people in Haiti. Its government has estimated at least 350,000 people need some kind of assistance in what is likely to be the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake of January 2010.
