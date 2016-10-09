The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, October 09, 2016
Heavy rain will continue to affect portions of the East Coast on Sunday, while a cold frontal boundary shifts over the Northwest.
Hurricane Matthew is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by Sunday as it moves eastward over the western Atlantic. A cold frontal boundary will collide with this tropical air mass, which will lead to moderate to heavy rain from the Mid-Atlantic to New England. The heaviest rain will occur throughout the early morning from the coast of the Carolinas to eastern Maryland. High pressure will build behind the frontal boundary, bringing cool and dry weather to the Midwest, the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England.
Meanwhile, the same high pressure system will steer monsoonal moisture over the Southwest. Daytime heating will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Four Corners and the southern high Plains.
Further to the west, a low pressure system will move east northeastward from the Pacific Northwest to south central Canada. This system, combined with a cold frontal boundary, will produce moderate rain and mountain snow in Oregon, Washington, northern Idaho and portions of Montana. Locally heavy snow will impact northwest Montana, especially along western facing mountain slopes. Most of California and Nevada will experience warm and dry weather as a weak high pressure system builds over the eastern Pacific.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 17 degrees at Kremmling, Colo. to a high of 93 degrees at Thermal, Calif.
Comments