Police chief: 2 officers killed, 1 hurt; shooter at large

Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters.
A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
"It was a simple family disturbance and he elected to open fire on the guardians of the city," police Chief Bryan Reyes, his voice breaking, told reporters.
The chief, near tears, identified the slain officers as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny. He did not disclose their ranks or other information and did not reveal the wounded officer's name.
He said the shooter was not apprehended and may still be in the house where the officers were killed.
Although he didn't identify the shooting suspect, he indicated police had had previous dealings with him.
Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on the normally quiet residential neighborhood in this high desert resort city after the shooting. They sealed off several blocks and evacuated some residents.
Police Sgt. William Hutchinson said officers were warning people already inside their homes in the neighborhood to stay there, lock their doors and not answer them until further notice.
“If you do live somewhere in the area, keep your doors locked,” Hutchinson said. “Please do not answer your doors for anybody.”
Photos on social media show a huge police presence from numerous jurisdictions in the area.
Reached by phone just before 3 p.m. PT, a manager of a nearby hotel said a helicopter had been circling overhead for the past 1 1/12 hours.
Alex Thomas, a manager at The Monkey Tree Hotel, which sits on Racquet Club Road, about half a mile east on the scene, estimated that about 10 squad cars had raced down the road, their sirens blaring, within the last hour.
She said she did not hear or see any shots fired, or know why police were swarming the scene.
But she described the areas as “real residential.”
“There’s a little school next to us,” she said. “We’re about the only business.”
So, she added, having a helicopter buzzing about was “highly unusual.”
The shooting comes four days after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant was fatally shot during a burglary call in Lancaster. Authorities allege that the lawman was “executed” by the suspect, who was later captured.
Comments