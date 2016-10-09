AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate with Clinton
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damaged but defiant, Donald Trump is limping toward a critical presidential debate against Hillary Clinton absent the backing of a growing group of Republican leaders. Trump insists he will "never" abandon his White House bid despite calls for him to step aside after his vulgar descriptions of sexual advances on women were revealed.
Trump's task in Sunday's faceoff is enormous, and perhaps insurmountable. Even before the recording of his remarks were made public, the businessman was lagging behind Clinton after an undisciplined first debate and struggling to overcome deep skepticism among women about his temperament and qualifications to be commander in chief.
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges said that for Trump, "The debate is now everything."
Trump has hinted he may turn the debate into a referendum on Clinton's marriage, namely her husband's extramarital affairs and her treatment of the women who were involved. In what was billed as a videotaped apology for his actions, Trump said "Bill Clinton has actually abused women" and Hillary Clinton "bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated" her husband's "victims."
Outside Trump's small cadre of advisers, support for the businessman was scarce following Friday's release of the 2005 videotape in which he can be heard detailing his attempts to have sex with a married woman. In an extraordinary rebuke, Trump's own running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, declared he could neither condone nor defend the remarks.
---
Analysis: Why are Republicans dropping Trump now?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Why now? And why this?
For the legion of Republicans who abandoned Donald Trump on Saturday, recoiling in horror from comments their party's White House nominee made about using his fame to prey on women, there is no escaping those questions.
For months, they stomached his incendiary remarks about Mexicans, Muslims, prisoners of war, a Gold Star military family and a Hispanic judge, along with offensive statements about women too numerous to count. Democratic critics argue that their silence — or the promise to vote for Trump, but not endorse him — amounted to tacit approval of misogyny and racism.
There were no good answers Saturday, and few Republicans attempted to offer any.
Some, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, didn't say anything at all about the top of the party's ticket. A steady stream of others revoked their endorsements or called for Trump to drop out of the race, condemning the New York billionaire in emailed statements and carefully crafted tweets.
---
Matthew downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Matthew was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Sunday morning but still had some dangerous fight left in it, dumping more than a foot of rain on North Carolina in a deluge that flooded homes and businesses as far as 100 miles inland.
What will go down as one of the most potent hurricanes on record was blamed for at least 10 deaths in the U.S. and hundreds more in Haiti. As Matthew made its slow exit off the East Coast, dozens of people — including a woman and her small child — had to be rescued from their cars as life-threatening flash floods surprised many in North Carolina.
As night fell, authorities warned people to stay off the roads until the storm had passed, and the full extent of the damage likely wouldn't be clear until daybreak. The unofficial rainfall totals were already staggering: 18 inches in Wilmington, 14 inches in Fayetteville and 8 inches in Raleigh.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. ET Sunday update that the center of the storm was about 30 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and had sustained winds of about 75 mph (120 kpm).
"This is a very, very serious and deadly storm," Gov. Pat McCrory said.
---
Suspect in 2 fatal police shootings taken into custody
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Police have apprehended the man who fatally shot two officers and wounded another in Palm Springs, California, authorities announced Sunday.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter early Sunday morning that the "suspect has been taken into custody." No further information was immediately available.
Two officers trying to resolve a family dispute were killed Saturday when a man they had been speaking with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire, Palm Springs police Chief Bryan Reyes said at a news conference. A third officer was wounded and remained hospitalized.
The chief identified the slain officers as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny.
Zerebny, 27, had been with the department for about 18 months and only recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to a now-4-month-old daughter. Vega, the father of eight, was a 35-year veteran who planned to retire in December. He had been working overtime on his day off Saturday. The wounded officer's name was not released.
---
Ukrainian war prisoners languish in limbo on both sides
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Just three days after Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Lazarenko was taken prisoner in the war in Ukraine's east, a peace agreement was signed under which the sides agreed to an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange. A year and a half later, his wife still waits desperately for his return.
The so-called Minsk Agreement on ending the war between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces is floundering on many issues, but prisoner releases appear to be one of the most intractable.
Amnesty International and Human Rights watch allege that both sides have arbitrarily detained civilians, sometimes holding them incommunicado for months in prisons that authorities don't acknowledge exist.
The sides cite widely varying figures for how many prisoners they're holding. Both appear to be holding the issue over the other's head to force concessions on other topics, which include holding elections in Ukraine's separatist region and restoring Ukraine's full control over its border with Russia.
"Our expectations have been thwarted by politicians' plans," Lazarenko's wife, Natalya, told The Associated Press. "After Minsk, the prisoners became an instrument of political trading, they're seen as political commodities."
---
Aid convoys arrive as Haiti gauges full extent of disaster
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A small airstrip at the edge of town hums with activity. Aid convoys are arriving from the capital, now that some roads washed out by Hurricane Matthew have been cleared. A barge carrying food and water is moored offshore of this coastal town.
An international response to the staggering blow delivered by Hurricane Matthew to southwestern Haiti was finally getting underway Saturday even as authorities were still trying to gauge the full extent of the death and destruction.
"It's beginning to pick up now," said Stephane Rolland, a regional coordinator for the International Federation of the Red Cross, as workers unloaded blankets, soap, bleach and other critical items in Jeremie.
There are clearly limits, though, including the fact that the airstrip in Jeremie is unable to accommodate large cargo planes, and only operates in the daytime. Many of the villages in the southwestern peninsula are difficult to reach. And people are growing increasingly desperate after losing everything when the storm ripped through the area on Tuesday.
One woman stared with outstretched arms as a U.N. convoy drove through town. "I am hungry. I hope they can help," said Fabienne Charles, explaining that she would normally be working as a market vendor but lost her supplies in the storm.
---
Afghan army helicopter crashes in north Afghanistan; 8 dead
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Eight Afghan soldiers were killed early Sunday morning when a military helicopter crashed in northern Baghlan province, officials said.
Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said that five crew members and three army soldiers were killed in the crash.
The crash took place in Dand Ghori district while the helicopter was supplying a military base, he said. Waziri blamed a technical problem with the aircraft and said he rejected any claims by insurgents to have downed the helicopter.
One helicopter was on the ground while a second was patrolling in the air above, when "suddenly a technical problem caused the helicopter to catch fire and hit the ground," Waziri said.
However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement claiming responsibility for downing the helicopter, saying the aircraft was shot down by fighters.
---
Train derails east of NYC; dozens suffer injuries
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured Saturday when a commuter train hit a work train east of New York City and derailed, officials said.
The eastbound Long Island Rail Road train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m., a spokesman for the railroad said.
A spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 11 passengers were taken to hospitals, all with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Official estimates on the number of injured people ranged from 29 to 40.
Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano said there were a "wide range of injuries from broken bones to lacerations to cuts."
About 600 people were on the 8:22 p.m. train out of Penn Station train when it crashed, the Democratic governor said in a statement.
---
Despite anti-India protests, Kashmiris seek police jobs
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — When massive anti-India protests erupted in Indian-control Kashmir three months ago after the killing of a charismatic militant leader, Aqib Mir was among tens of thousands of Kashmiris who defied curfew and clashed with government forces.
He chanted for freedom from Indian rule. He hurled abuses and sometimes rocks at police and paramilitary soldiers. Three months later, he joined thousands of other young Kashmiris to try and get a job with the local police.
"Unemployment, what else," the 24-years-old Mir said when asked why he had lined up inside a soccer stadium in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar to appear for a physical fitness test to become a cop.
"We want freedom from India, that's our fundamental right. But we also have to earn livelihood."
He's among some 20,000 young people, the majority of them men, who are trying out for 8,000 jobs advertised by the state police in the troubled Himalayan region that is wracked by rampant unemployment.
---
UNICEF calls for end to 'dire' situation in Aleppo
BEIRUT (AP) — UNICEF's representative in Syria called Saturday for an end to the violence that has beset northern Aleppo, causing "dire" humanitarian and psychological impacts on both sides of the divided city.
U.N. agencies are on "standby" to deliver needed assistance, Hanaa Singer of the U.N.'s children agency told The Associated Press.
With the key powers deeply divided, the U.N. Security Council on Saturday once again failed to agree on the course of action in war-ravaged Aleppo, and Syria in general. Russia vetoed a resolution drafted by France demanding an immediate halt to the bombing of Aleppo. A resolution put forward by Russia that called for a separation of moderate and extremist forces in Syria but making no mention of a bombing halt in Aleppo failed to get the minimum nine "yes" votes required for passage.
Also on Saturday, Syrian state media and a Syria monitoring group said pro-government troops advanced in a northern district of eastern Aleppo, wrestling control from rebel fighters in their latest push into the besieged area.
Singer said conditions in besieged Aleppo are "terribly dire," with hospitals hit, doctors overwhelmed, and over 100 children killed in bombings since Sept. 19. Conditions for thousands of displaced in the government-held part of the city are also deteriorating, with some of them being displaced for up to six times in the last three years, she said.
Comments