October 12, 2016 12:12 PM

Janet Jackson announces first ‘blessing’ pregnancy at age 50

Greg Hadley

After months of gossip and mounting rumors, singer Janet Jackson officially announced she is pregnant at age 50.

In an interview and photo shoot for People magazine, Jackson posed in all white while showing off her baby bump. It is the multi-platinum artist’s first pregnancy.

The announcement was long in the making, as talk of Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana starting a family began this April, when Jackson announced she was delaying her concert tour because the two were “planning our family.” However, Jackson did not officially confirm what many fans suspected for months, even when Entertainment Tonight took photos of her shopping in a baby store in London in late September.

“She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well,” People cited a family friend as saying. “She actually feels very good about everything.”

“We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson told People

On social media, fans expressed excitement and support for the star.

