North Carolina governor pledges aid to flooded historic town

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says the state will rebuild and take steps to protect one of the country's oldest towns chartered by African-Americans after it was inundated by floodwaters for the second time in less than 20 years.
After a Thursday flyover, McCrory says the town of Princeville is under water from flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew. It's the same town that was flooded up to rooftops because of Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
The governor pledged to help the town rebuild as well as take steps to make sure the town isn't overrun by floodwaters again.
Also, McCrory said the death toll in North Carolina associated with Hurricane Matthew has risen to 22 after two more deaths were reported Thursday.
