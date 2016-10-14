National

October 14, 2016 6:58 AM

Suspect hurt in shootout with Charlotte police inside shop

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A robbery suspect has been wounded in a shootout with police inside a Charlotte pawn shop.

In a statement, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 18-year-old Bobby L. Hargrove was wounded Wednesday night after a 911 caller told authorities two men were robbing the business at gunpoint.

Police say Officer Kendrick Williams shot at Hargrove after being fired upon. It was not immediately clear if Hargrove was struck by William's bullet or if his minor injury was sustained another way.

No one else was hurt and the other suspect is still on the loose.

Hargrove is facing multiple charges, including three counts of kidnapping and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. It is unclear whether he has an attorney. The races of the suspect and officer could not be immediately confirmed.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

View more video

Nation & World Videos