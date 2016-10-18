Video shows cops warning man to exit vehicle before they fire guns 12 times

A video of the police shooting death of a man who had stolen a Volkswagen SUV and was ignoring orders, then threatened officers with a knife, shows four officers surrounding the vehicle before firing their weapons 12 times.
The video — taken from inside a car on the driver’s side of the SUV while stuck in traffic — does not show the man who was shot and killed. Police can be heard yelling at him to exit the vehicle at least four times.
“Get out of the car,” an officer repeats before the deadly shots were fired on Monday afternoon. One officer appears to be on the driver’s side. Three others, two in plainclothes and a detective are leaning in toward the open front passenger side door.
It wasn’t clear in the video which officers fired the fatal shots, or even how many of them fired their weapons.
Police had not released the name of the man shot dead or the names of the officers who fired their weapons by Tuesday. Though the fatal shots were fired by Miami-Dade police officers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
WPLG Channel 10 identified the man as Rolando Roman Delgado, 50. Records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show Delgado was arrested on a domestic battery charge in 2014. The case was later dropped. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident in August.
The two-minute, 15-second cellphone video was first posted on the Facebook page of a woman named Ashley Arbeleaz. She could not be reached on Tuesday.
After the shooting, the officers back away from the white, four-door SUV. One minute and 17 seconds into the video, police sirens can be heard as officers race to the scene.
At one point during the shooting, someone in the car in which the video was taken yells “get yourself down.” Another person responds: “I’m in park.”
The camera then lowers and the video seems to continue from a more protective position. The people in the car, at least two, seem confused at who fired guns. Then a woman says, “I think I’m like the worst bad luck.”
The man in the stolen SUV did not have a gun, police said.
Police shot and killed the man who had just stolen the vehicle, got stuck in traffic and refused to get out after several verbal commands from police. The head of the county’s police union said the man threatened officers with “medieval-looking” type of sword.
“The subject produced a machete and started making threats,” said Miami-Dade police spokeswoman and Detective Robin Pinkard.
“It was some medieval-looking sort of sword. The officers feared for their lives and fired their weapons,” said Police Benevolent Association President John Rivera. “If you see a guy in uniform, why wouldn’t you comply?”
The mortally wounded man was rushed to Aventura Hospital but died on the way there.
Police say the man stole the white, four-door Volkswagen at about 1 p.m. from Palmetto 57 Volkswagen, about 15 blocks south.
He headed north but got stuck in traffic on Northwest 57th Avenue, just south of 183rd Street. That’s where police, who had been alerted to the stolen vehicle, found him.
