Donald Glover is the new Lando Calrissian, and Star Wars fans are losing their minds

As Disney continues to prepare for the deluge of new “Star Wars” films coming in the near future, a bit of casting news dropped Friday that has fans freaking out, in a good way.
Donald Glover, who has appeared in the hit TV shows “Community” and “Atlanta,” will play young Lando Calrissian in an untitled movie about a young Han Solo scheduled to debut in 2018. The character of Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams, was a breakout star in the original films, as the roguish outlaw aided Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in their rebellion.
The announcement was made official Friday on StarWars.com. Glover, who is also known for his rap career under the name “Childish Gambino,” has not acted in many movies throughout his career, but he appeared in two blockbusters in 2015 — “The Martian” and “Magic Mike XXL.” He has also agreed to star in another beloved franchise, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in an unspecified role in 2017.
The role of Calrissian, though, is easily his largest part to date, and judging from the immediate social media reaction, fans approve on the studio’s choice to take on one of the franchise’s most beloved characters.
Below is just a fraction of the tweets and posts reacting positively to the news.
Disney and LucasFilm have not announced any plans for Calrissian to get his own solo film, but if Glover’s performance comes even close to the hype, this could be a role he returns to again and again.
