Civil rights hero from 60s takes criticism as Trump backer

Clarence Henderson was hailed as a hero nearly 60 years ago when as a young black man he participated in a sit-in at a segregated North Carolina lunch counter.
In 2016, he is again taking a risky stand by supporting Donald Trump.
And he isn't shy about it. Last month he gave the invocation at a Trump rally in North Carolina and smiled as he shook the Republican candidate's hand.
Trump is deeply unpopular in the black community and Henderson has been criticized for his stance. Many have taken to Twitter to accuse him of abandoning the principles he fought so hard for.
Henderson shrugged off the criticism.
