Law enforcement agencies respond to NC correctional facility

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Local media outlets report that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening that the scene is active but did not elaborate.
According to media reports, eyewitnesses reported a fire burning at the compound, which is located about 55 miles southeast of Raleigh.
Officials say the fire was isolated to one area at the compound and that area is now secure.
In addition to the sheriff's office, Goldsboro police, Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
