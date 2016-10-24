National

5 dead in wrong-way crash on Massachusetts highway

The Associated Press
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass.

State police say five people have died in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling south on the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Middleborough struck a vehicle heading in the correct direction early Monday morning.

The driver and lone occupant of the wrong-way vehicle died, as did four people in the other vehicle. The crash occurred at 12:11 a.m.

State police did not immediately release any information about the victims.

The northbound side of the highway was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

