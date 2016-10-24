Police hunt for suspect in killings, shooting of 2 officers

Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a double slaying and accused of shooting and wounding two police officers near Oklahoma City.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the officers were shot Sunday night as they responded to a report of shots fired in the town of Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The sheriff's office says they are recovering from their injuries.
The sheriff's office says one person was arrested but that a second suspect, Michael Vance, stole a patrol car and remains missing.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says authorities believe Vance is driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Oklahoma license plate of 943LQQ.
The sheriff in neighboring Oklahoma County said on Twitter that Vance is a suspect in two deaths in Oklahoma County, but no further details have been released.
Comments