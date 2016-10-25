Five facts about the ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival

Earlier this summer, those wily "Gilmore Girls" producers released a teaser scene for the show's upcoming Netflix revival. That first scene of "Gilmore Girls" 2.0 sent fans into a frenzy ... until the creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, confirmed that it wasn't actually in the show.
So when the official trailer for "Gilmore Girls: Year in the Life" dropped on Tuesday morning, it marked an important occasion for any TV nostalgia project — the first actual, real footage of the highly-anticipated reboot. Here are five very important facts we learned:
1) The rhythm of the show is still the same.
Tons of pop culture references? Mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) consuming massive quantities of food? The small town of Stars Hollow being crazy? It's all there, just updated. In the trailer, Lorelai and Rory joke about everything from Ben Affleck as Batman to Tori Spelling's Benihana grill incident. Luke (Scott Patterson) yells at Lorelai and Rory for eating tacos and mini-donuts in the same meal. And, for some reason, town weirdo Kirk (Sean Gunn) shows up to the Gilmore Friday night dinner.
2) Edward Herrmann's death has a big impact.
... and we're not just talking about the massive portrait that Emily (Kelly Bishop) now has hanging up in her home. (Rory: "It's the whole wall!") The real-life death of the Gilmore patriarch, Richard, shatters his wife Emily's entire world and she deals with it in a very Emily way: While devastated, she's determined to stoically solider on, partly by having movers get rid of everything in her home that doesn't bring her joy. (Lorelai: "He's taking the dining room chairs!" Emily: "They don't bring me joy.")
3) Rory doesn't have a job.
Ambitious, Type-A, organization-obsessed, Post-It note-loving Rory is unemployed? It appears early-30s Rory is quite different from her high school and college self. At the end of the seventh and final season (which fans felt was a disappointment, as a result of Sherman-Palladino leaving the show), viewers saw aspiring journalist Rory get a job with a political website covering then-Sen. Barack Obama's presidential campaign. While we all know how that turned out, Rory is apparently leading a "vagabond" existence right now. Lorelai isn't concerned: "She's Jack Kerouac. She's 'On the Road'-ing it."
4) Luke and Lorelai are ... happy?
So, how about the show's central couple? When we left off at the end of the series, it seemed Lorelai had forgiven Luke for botching the entire situation with his newly-discovered daughter, and Luke had forgiven Lorelai for sleeping with (and then briefly marrying) her ex-boyfriend. Now, the trailer shows the probable soulmates taking a stroll together and looking ... OK? "I thought I knew exactly what I wanted, where I was going. But lately, I don't know, things seem hazier," Lorelai says. Then there's a scene where she says, a little unconvincingly, "We're happy. Luke and I seem happy."
5) Melissa McCarthy does show up.
While there was some controversy about whether McCarthy (now a bona fide movie star) would reprise her role as Lorelai's best friend, chef Sookie St. James, everyone can relax: Sookie is indeed in the trailer, and even makes a PG 13-rated joke about cake icing.
Comments