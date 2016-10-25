A father’s ‘complaint’ about two high school football players and his autistic son

3:38 We'll be there Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:00 House candidate talks stakes of November

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win

0:48 Painted rocks pop up around Lake Wylie

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"