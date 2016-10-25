Oregon weighs whether all kids should get outdoor education

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

1:00 House candidate talks stakes of November

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win

3:38 We'll be there

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court