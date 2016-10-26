He was driving home from a strip club when he ran over himself

On his way home from a strip club, a Florida man fell out of his truck, ran himself over and then ran off, troopers say.
The Orlando Sentinel reported the 28-year-old Casselberry man left Dancers Royale strip club around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Less than a block away, the Florida Highway Patrol said he fell out of his 2016 Ford pickup and promptly ran over his own leg.
The man was down, but his truck kept going, rolling into a nearby house and injuring a 58-year-old woman inside, the Sentinel reported.
By the time troopers got there the driver was gone, but his truck (complete with an ID) was still stuck inside the house.
The woman was treated for minor injuries in her home. The man is still on the run.
