Fourth- and eighth-graders improve in science, national test results show

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted Pause

1:23 Neighbor talks about Kansas terrorist suspect

3:38 We'll be there

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained